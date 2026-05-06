Neighbors say DeKalb woods is one of the biggest tire dumping areas they’ve seen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors say the woods at the edge of an industrial park off Snapfinger Woods Drive is one of the biggest tire dumps they’ve seen.

Channel 2’s Cory James went to the area and found at least 100 tires.

Neighbors told him that they are worried about the insects and viruses that this can attract.

Channel 2 Action News first learned about the illegal dumping site last week after getting a tip from a viewer.

Carne Mahone told James that she was shocked to see it behind her office, but wasn’t surprised.

“Tire dumping is very prevalent over here,” she said.

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In March, Channel 2 Action News told you about 10 people charged and four others wanted for illegal tire dumping in DeKalb County.

One of the suspects was caught after dumping 300 tires on a church property.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said then that this was a major problem for the county.

“It’s an environmental issue, it’s a matter of public safety, public health, and also a direct attack on our communities,” she said.

James emailed multiple county officials before the end of the business day to see if there was an update on recent enforcements to crack down on illegal tire dumping, but did not get a reply back.

In the meantime, Mahone is taking matters into her own hands. She called three of her property managers to inform them about the dump and hopes it will be cleared soon.

“I think the county, city and, if necessary, state needs to get involved to catch these people,” she said.

She says a fence was installed a few years ago because of the tire dumping, but believes more gates could be a solution.

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