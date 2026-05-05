‘Why would you do this?’ Boy mourns therapy pig killed by neighbors in east Georgia

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Jackson County family is mourning the loss of a beloved therapy show pig after deputies say the animal was shot and killed, leading to the arrest of three people now facing serious charges.

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For 12-year-old Garrett Cox, his 400-pound pig “Bootsy” was more than livestock; she was a companion who brought him joy, focus, and comfort.

“She made me very happy,” Garrett told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Bootsy lived in a barn on the family’s property in Hoschton and had recently been seen alive there just days before her death. According to the family, the pig managed to break out of her pen one evening last week and wandered off.

Garrett’s parents, Matt and Kerrie Cox, went searching, but what they found next was devastating.

“We heard a gunshot,” Matt Cox said.

The couple says they followed the sound to a nearby neighbor’s home, where they discovered Bootsy shot and killed at close range.

“There was a rope with blood on it beside her body,” Matt said, adding they believe the pig had been restrained.

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The family says three people were standing nearby wearing aprons and gloves, with water boiling, leading them to believe the group was preparing to process the pig for food.

“And I told her, ‘Why would you do this? You knew she was our pig,’” Kerrie Cox said. “And she laughed at me.”

Authorities say the three suspects told investigators they believed the pig was wild. But the Cox family disputes that claim, saying Bootsy had a clearly visible livestock ear tag identifying her as a farm animal.

“This is someone who had purpose in what they were doing,” Kerrie said.

Bootsy wasn’t just a pet; she was an award-winning show pig. Garrett says he now holds tightly to the ribbons and memories they earned together at livestock competitions.

“I miss her so much,” he said.

The family has since laid Bootsy to rest near the barn she once called home.

Officials confirm three people have been arrested: Mai Kia Vang-Moua, 54, Maysy Moua,59, and Kee Moua, 33. They are now facing aggravated animal cruelty charges in connection with the case.

(L-R) Kee Moua, Maysy Moua, Mai Kia Vang-Moua ‘Why would you do this?’ Boy mourns therapy pig killed by neighbors in east Georgia

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