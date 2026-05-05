Lone survivor of triple shooting near UGA: ‘Wish I knew what happened’

ATHENS, Ga. — A 20-year-old shot in the face is the only survivor of a shooting that killed two people near UGA campus.

He shares his story exclusively on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Landon Skinner is out of the hospital and on the mend after losing his eye in the shooting in March.

His survival is nothing short of a miracle: he still has a bullet lodged in his brain and now wears a patch after doctors were forced to remove his left eye.

He told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden he’s grateful for a second chance at life and a second chance to be a father to his 2-year-old son.

He said he is also dealing with the physical and emotional pain of being the lone survivor.

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