Metro Atlanta sheriff arrested again, months after DUI suspension

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch was arrested again, months after he was suspended for driving under the influence in a county vehicle.

Channel 2 Action News is working to speak with Couch’s attorney to share more about the situation, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Couch was pulled over for failing to maintain his lane.

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During the stop, deputies in Dawson County found Couch was operating the vehicle on a limited driving permit, outside of the allowed conditions. He was cited for violating those conditions and failing to maintain his lane.

Couch was booked and posted bond on Monday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Couch was previously arrested by members of the Georgia State Patrol after Hall County deputies followed him to his home while he drove erratically.

The GSP report on the incident said Couch had three times the legal limit for alcohol in his system after consuming multiple Four Loko drinks while driving his sheriff’s office truck.

He’d been drinking since 6 a.m. that morning, according to the report.

Gov. Brian Kemp had Couch temporarily suspended from office during a disciplinary hearing.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the governor’s office, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Couch’s attorney for comment.

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