2 Atlanta officers arrested at Gwinnett rodeo

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of off-duty Atlanta Police Department officers are on leave after being arrested in Gwinnett County.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that APD officers Courtney Pollock and Ayana Taylor were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

According to Gwinnett police, the off-duty officers were arrested at the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels rodeo event at Gas South Arena over the weekend.

Security asked two women, later identified as Pollock and Taylor, in the VIP pit area to separate from a man in the same area. When they did not, security asked Gwinnett police to remove them.

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Police say they women refused to leave and Taylor threw a punch at a man in front of officers. They say the women continued acting belligerent, loud and boisterous, so they were arrested.

Atlanta police officials released a statement on Monday afternoon confirming that both officers have been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave while they conduct an internal investigation.

“The Atlanta Police Department holds all members of our organization to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and conduct, both on and off duty,” the statement read in part.

According to online Gwinnett County jail records, they are no longer in custody.

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