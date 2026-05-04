‘Never take anything for granted’: Teens injured in horrific crash face long recovery

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Six teenagers are recovering from a horrific crash, and their loved ones are sharing their remarkable stories of survival.

Their families tell us they’re leaning on faith and each other to get through this difficult time LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Shelby Cochran, one of six Northgate High School students hurt in a crash Thursday, underwent a second surgery Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The 17-year-old is recovering from multiple broken bones.

The family of 15-year-old Aaliyah Rutherford said she is also recovering with a broken pelvis, fractured vertebrae and broken ribs.

The crash happened on Vaughn Road near Brandon Lane between Newnan and Peachtree City.

Online fundraisers have been set up for at least three of the teens in the crash:

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