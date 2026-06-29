Metro Atlanta man thought his license was suspended, so he started police chase. It wasn’t

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police say they were in for a plot twist when they found out a driver was wrong about why he started a police chase.

At 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning, officers spotted a white Toyota Tacoma speeding down Georgia 400 near Northridge Road.

Instead of pulling over when officers turned on their lights, the driver kept going and got off the highway at Lenox Road.

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Eventually, officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the car and arrested Alex Garcia-Trujillo.

Garcia-Trujillo told police that he didn’t pull over because he thought his license was suspended.

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Investigators say they ran his information and learned that his license was valid and active, not suspended.

He was arrested on 15 traffic charges, including fleeing and reckless driving. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail and has since been released on bond.

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