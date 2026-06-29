Missing 6-year-old’s body found in pond after neighbors, emergency crews search all night

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have recovered the body of a missing 6-year-old.

Ramon “RJ” Jett disappeared around 11 a.m. Sunday and was last seen at an apartment on Webb Road. On Monday, police confirmed they found the 6-year-old’s body in a pond nearby.

Neighbors in the Sutter Lake Apartments are feeling all of the emotions after they watched this search and then joined the search Sunday.

“We wasn’t crying or nothing, but we was definitely mad because we searched sunup to sundown yesterday and we still couldn’t find him,” neighbor Tionne Foster told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

When teacher Marisol Laboy heard that 6-year-old RJ -- who is autistic and is non-verbal -- was missing, she drove from Coweta County to help.

“I even brought Bluey puppets to attract him. I brought my puppy Bubbles, something that would call his attention since he couldn’t talk,” Laboy said.

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Several law enforcement agencies were involved in searching for RJ. The boy was staying with a relative when they noticed he was missing around noon on Sunday.

The family searched, with RJ’s mom eventually calling police hours later.

“Could barely, like, talk. So, it was like she was probably like trembling,” neighbor Maya Meadows said.

“We employed drones, helicopters, dive teams in order to find him,” Maj. Frank Thomas with the Clayton County Police Department said. “What led us to the water yesterday was the bloodhounds from Fayette County. They led us through that water line.”

They even put out a DNR boat to search the lake until after midnight Sunday, and then Monday morning.

“We resumed this morning again at probably 6 a.m. At approximately 9:12, we had a visual sighting in the pond which we were afraid of. At 9:20, we confirmed it was RJ and then moved him from said pond,” Thomas said.

Investigators said each minute is critical in a search like this one.

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