Body of missing 6-year-old found in Clayton County pond

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have recovered the body of a missing 6-year-old.

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Ramon “RJ” Jett disappeared around 11 a.m. Sunday and was last seen at an apartment on Webb Road. On Monday, police confirmed they found the 6-year-old’s body in a pond nearby.

All the latest developments in the police investigation on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

“Tragically, ‘RJ’ was found in a pond close to his last known location, deceased. His family has been notified, and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them during this incredibly difficult time,” Clayton County police said in a statement.

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According to RJ’s mom, the family woke up from a nap around 1 p.m. and couldn’t find him. They believe he walked away from his sister’s apartment.

Police started an extensive search along with neighboring police departments, sheriff’s office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, volunteers and RJ’s family. They recovered his body hours later.

“The Clayton County Police Department asks that everyone continue to keep RJ’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragedy in their thoughts and prayers. We also ask that the public respect the family’s privacy as they grieve.”

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