16-year-old shot, killed in Clayton County while standing up for someone being bullied

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested a man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy whose death has left a Jonesboro community mourning.

Investigators arrested Joshua Clinton in connection with the June 19 shooting death of Jalil Jones, who was killed on Mt. Zion Road.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division determined the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute involving multiple people that escalated into gunfire.

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With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, police say officers took Clinton into custody. He’s now booked into the Clayton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, child cruelty, tampering with evidence and more.

Police also said detectives linked Clinton to a separate shooting that occurred after Jones’ death. Additional charges related to that case have also been obtained.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue pursuing additional leads and evaluating the involvement of other individuals.

A growing memorial now stands near the site where Jones was killed, a reflection, family friend and mentor Lyniece Wilkes said, of how much he meant to the Jonesboro community.

“He was well respected,” Wilkes told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers. “He was a 16-year-old kid. We took a big loss here in Jonesboro.”

Wilkes said Jones was trying to help another child who was being bullied when the shooting happened.

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“He was outside trying to help and protect a young boy who needed help at the time,” she said.

While police have made an arrest, Wilkes said her focus remains on honoring Jones’ life.

“As far as the suspect, I just try not to get my emotions involved in that.”

She said the past week has been filled with grief.

“It’s still surreal, just knowing that I can’t just call and check up.”

Wilkes said Jones had recently begun turning his life in a positive direction.

“I do know Rab just started employment. He was working towards getting his driver’s permit. He was set to be starting school this August.”

She said those plans were cut short by the shooting.

“We just want to make sure justice is served and that he has a great homegoing.”

Wilkes has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Jones’ funeral and burial expenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

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