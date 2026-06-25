Metro Atlanta amusement park closing the gates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — An amusement park in metro Atlanta announced Thursday that it’s shutting down later this summer.

Fun Spot America in Fayetteville will officially close on Aug. 2, the company announced.

Officials did not offer a reason for the closure.

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“This was an extremely difficult decision,” said John Arie Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Fun Spot America. “Our Atlanta team has poured their hearts into serving our guests and creating a place where families could have fun together. We are deeply grateful for their dedication and for the support we have received from the Fayetteville community.”

Until then, park goers can still enjoy roller coasters like the ArieForce One, rides like the Hook and Slice, bumper cars, bumper boats and more. The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The company operates two other locations in Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida, both of which will remain open.

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