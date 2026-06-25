2 killed in Walton County shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Walton County man is facing murder charges after two women were shot to death Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies responded to a report of people shot at a home in the 4500 block of Gauntt Road.

When deputies arrived, they found two women and a man inside the home.

Investigators identified the victims as Jennifer Lynn Mincey and Amanda Mincey MeBrayer.

According to the sheriff’s office, MeBrayer was pronounced dead at the scene. Jennifer Mincey was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities said Ralph Edward Mincey was immediately taken into custody at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ralph Mincey remains in custody and has been charged with murder and multiple other charges, authorities said.

“We are saddened by this senseless loss of life,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting have been released. The WCSO has not shared the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group