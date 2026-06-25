Atlanta mayor says no more storage facilities

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has put a temporary moratorium in place banning new self-storage facilities in the city.

Dickens signed an executive order on Wednesday directing the Department of City Planning’s Office of Buildings and Office of Zoning and Development to refuse new applications.

He says the order is part of an attempt to address Atlanta’s “opportunity gaps in housing, infrastructure and healthy neighborhoods.”

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“Atlanta is growing, and we have a responsibility to make sure that growth creates opportunity for the people who call our neighborhoods home,” said Dickens. “In communities where families need housing, grocery stores, jobs and gathering spaces, we cannot afford to lose critical land without asking whether that development advances our vision for a stronger, healthier Atlanta.”

Councilmember Dustin Hillis has introduced legislation that would require additional review for future self-storage facilities.

The moratorium will continue until the next Atlanta City Council meeting where the council will consider Hillis’ legislation.

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