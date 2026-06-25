DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Just hours after turning herself in to the jail, former Douglas County teacher Maris Nichols, who is accused of having sex with students, made her first court appearance.

As we reported during Channel 2 Action News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nichols was indicted by a grand jury on 27 counts.

WATCH: Douglas County teacher accused of having sex with students makes first court appearance

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was outside the Douglas County Jail on Thursday morning when he saw a black SUV pull around the back of the jail around 4:45 a.m.

Moments later, the jail’s online inmate search showed that Nichols had been booked.

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According to the indictment against Nichols, it said she had sex with six Alexander High School students, and the encounters happened in a classroom closet and off campus in a student’s truck.

Some of the lewd acts involving a minor were recorded.

We also learned Nichols’ father works for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors said Nichols broke her curfew 38 times while she was on house arrest.

Nichols made a very brief first appearance around 8:30 a.m., where she said she understood the charges against her.

Her attorney pointed out that since the case was indicted, it would need to be heard by a Superior Court judge. The attorney then waived the reading of the warrant.

The case will now be turned over to Douglas County Superior Court.

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