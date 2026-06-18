Teacher blackmailed for better grades over OnlyFans account, warrants show

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County teacher is accused of having sex with students in a classroom, in a closet, as well as in one student’s truck while parked at a local golf course.

Maris Nichols was arrested in May for allegedly having sexual relations with six students.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that two of the teenagers involved in the case were reported to be younger than 16.

Newly filed search warrants revealed Nichols was allegedly being blackmailed by some students over owning and operating an OnlyFans account.

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The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has served warrants on OnlyFans, Snapchat, AT&T and multiple students and their families, as well as Nichols’, as they searched for evidence in the case.

A warrant was also served to collect genetic evidence and finger prints from two teenagers, as well as surveillance footage from St. Andrews Golf Course related to a rendesvous between Nichols and a student.

A “Jesus Loves You” sweater worn by the teacher in a video showing her having sex with a student was also requested in a search warrant.

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Among the more than a dozen new warrants, deputies are working to get everything from text messages to photos and videos on multiple students’ phones, as well as Nichols’ own phone.

During the investigation, deputies photographed, collected evidence from and collected finger prints from a classroom, Nichols’ car and the closet inside Nichols’ classroom where some of the inappropriate activities are alleged to have occurred.

A phone belonging Nichols’ family member, that used to be Nichols’, was also included in search warrants for the case.

According to those warrants, Nichols’ cousin was given the phone, but after Nichols’ arrest, things got complicated.

Nichols’ mother attempted to have Nichols’ aunt give the phone back to her.

Nichols’ aunt “wanted to turn the phone over to the sheriff’s office, afraid of any evidence being destroyed if the phone was returned” to Nichols’ mother.

Similarly, Nichols’ mother also tried to get Alexander High School Principal Laura McAdams to give her Nichols’ work laptop, warrants show.

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