Street takeover leads to man crashing into DeKalb police car, getting arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A street takeover on Sunday ended in a man crashing into a police car and being taken into custody.

But that didn’t stop the others at the intersection of Covington Highway and Wesley Chapel Road.

DeKalb officers say that as the first of them arrived on scene, Ruben Tejada Arevalo, 23, was engaged in “reckless stunt driving” and tried to flee despite there being a large number of people in the road.

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To stop him from leaving and crashing into the crowd, the officer positioned his car in Arevalo’s way, causing him to crash into the officer.

Video from the area shared with Channel 2 Action News shows Arevalo on the ground being taken into custody, but others behind them are still doing doughnuts in the intersection.

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More video from Sunday shows two other incidents of street takeovers in DeKalb County, including one in which a man can be seen firing a gun before fireworks go off in the intersection.

“Street takeovers create an unacceptable danger to motorists, pedestrians, and our communities,” police said in a statement.

Arevalo was arrested and charged with promoting/organizing drag racing, reckless stunt driving, felony fleeing, attempting to elude and illegal window tint.

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