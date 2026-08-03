‘Love & Hip Hop’ star charged with sex assault involving a minor arrested in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Hapeville Police Department said its officers have arrested and charged one of the stars from the reality TV show, “Love & Hip Hop.”

The department confirmed that Sidney Favors, who is better known as Sidney Starr, was arrested at the Embassy Suites along International Boulevard on Sunday.

The department said Favors has been charged with “multiple felony offenses related to an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile.”

“Because this case involves a juvenile, no additional information will be released from our agency,” the Hapeville Police Department said in a news release.

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According to Fulton County Jail records, Favors remains being held there.

According to Favors’ social media accounts, the Chicago native was visiting Georgia over the weekend.

“She was to host a reunion at Encore Film Studios on Sunday night for the show Industry Girl, which is a TV series that is streaming on Ray J’s Tronix Network,” The U.S. Sun reported. “According to the show’s description, the series follows 25 women, including artists, stylists and creators as they compete through ‘intense drama and business challenges.’”

Favor’s Instagram account says she is also a cast member of “Baddies ATL,” Season 9 of “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” and MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out.”

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