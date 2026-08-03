‘Wolf’ caught with half-kilo of meth in Georgia traffic stop, officials say

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A drug investigation near the Georgia-North Carolina border led to a man’s arrest and the seizure of methamphetamine officials say was meant for distribution in North Carolina.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, Harold Wayne “Wolf” Wolfenbarger was pulled over in a Georgia traffic stop in Gilmer County.

They were called to assist by North Carolina deputies from Cherokee County.

During the traffic stop, deputies said Wolfenbarger was found with a half-kilo of methamphetamine.

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Wolfenbarger was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

“This was a joint effort spearheaded by Cherokee County, but also included the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). These drugs were destined for Cherokee County, but could easily make it into the hands of those in Union County,” Sheriff Shawn Dyer said.

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The Cherokee County sheriff in North Carolina said Wolfenbarger remains in custody in Gilmer County.

“Wolfenbarger was arrested in Gilmer County and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. He is currently being held without bond in the Gilmer County Jail,” the Cherokee County N.C. Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The methamphetamine was destined for Cherokee County but was seized before it could reach its destination.”

North Carolina law enforcement also said a second suspect, Alicia Garrett, was arrested as part of the same case.

Garrett was found with methamphetamine and was described by officials as a “female acquaintance of Wolfenbarger.” She was stopped by narcotics agents in North Carolina and charged with trafficking.

“This arrest took a lot of hours and coordination. My agents work tirelessly and have built great relationships with our neighboring Georgia agencies, who work just as hard for their communities as they do for ours,” Cherokee County Sheriff Chris Wood said in a statement. “I am thankful for our NCSBI partners, who always answer the phone when we need them. We are tracking in the right direction.”

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