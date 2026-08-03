Tree knocks out power to DeKalb elementary school; students relocating

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A power outage is causing a disruption for a metro Atlanta elementary school on its first day back to school.

A DeKalb County Schools spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Sagamore Hills Elementary School is closed because of the power outage. Students are being taken to nearby Lakeside High School until the power is restored.

The Georgia Power outage map shows a tree fell on Alderbrook Road and is impacting 127 customers. There is no estimated time for when the power will return.

Monday marked the first day of school for DeKalb County. No other schools have been impacted by power outages at this time.

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