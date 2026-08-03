Chick-fil-A could face lawsuit over loyalty account breach

A law firm is investigating the possibility of a class-action lawsuit against Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A after a breach of some customer rewards accounts.

Dapeer Law, P.A., said it’s investigating the possibility of a suit against the fast-food company over the incident.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray reported that Chick-fil-A revealed that the personal and financial information of Chick-fil-A One loyalty account holder accounts were compromised as part of an an automated attack between June 17 and June 19.

The compromised information may include email addresses, phone numbers, mailing addresses, the month and day of birth and the last four digits of payment cards.

“Upon discovering the issue, we took steps to immediately address, secure and restore accounts, and we are communicating directly with all customers who may have been impacted,” said a Chick-fil-A, Inc. spokesperson. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this situation may have caused and remain committed to maintaining the trust our guests place in us every day.”

According to the law firm, 2,182 accounts in Texas and 39 accounts in Massachusetts were affected.

Dapeer Law, P.A., said those who received a data breach notification dated July 2026 from Chick-fil-A and hold a Chick-fil-A One loyalty account that was among those accessed during the June incident can talk to an attorney about inclusion in the lawsuit.

Learn more about the lawsuit here.

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