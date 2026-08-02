‘Unsung heroes:’ Church prays for metro Atlanta educators as school year begins

STONECREST, Ga. — Dozens of school principals and the interim superintendent of the DeKalb County School District gathered at a church to receive prayer and gifts as the new school year begins.

Jamal Harrison Bryant, the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, invited all of the county’s 138 principals, the superintendent and school board members to attend his church service Sunday to prayed over and encouraged.

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“They are, our educators are, the unsung heroes of our community, really doing the heavy lifting and grunt work to try to push our young people to the next level,” Bryant told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

The educators received care packages with gift cards and supplies for the job.

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Last year brought some upheaval to the school district. The now-former superintendent, Devon Horton, resigned after he was federally charged with fraud and embezzlement in his previous school district.

Then the district announced plans to close or consolidate 27 schools, sparking a backlash in the community.

Those plans are now on hold.

Interim superintendent Norman Sauce told Channel 2 Action News that district leaders will solicit more feedback about consolidation plans during this school year.

“We’re looking forward to getting close to our communities for those conversations,” he said. “No decisions have been made, still haven’t been made. We want to hear from our communities directly and will reengage those conversations real soon.”

Bryant said last year may have been bumpy for the district, but he’s optimistic about what’s to come this year.

“I have all confidence that this school year is gonna be a turnaround for DeKalb County with the superintendent and the CEO working hand in hand,” he said. “I think that’s gonna be an amazing combination.”

Sauce said the pastor’s invitation to church was gratifying and motivating.

“It’s always great to start the year off with a prayer and a blessing, so we welcome that,” Sauce said.

He said this year the district will put special focus on improving literacy outcomes through its unified literacy plans. The school system is also working to provide more access for high school students to take advanced placement courses.

The DeKalb County School District has more than 90,000 students and is the third largest in Georgia.

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