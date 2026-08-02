Warm, humid Sunday after storms dump up to 6 inches overnight

After storms and overnight rain dumped three to six inches of rain in parts of far north Georgia, Sunday’s weather is set to be warm and humid.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says that along with that humidity and warm temperatures, there will be scattered rain and storms.

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Along and east of Interstate 85, Deon said there’s a low end risk of severe storms, with damaging wind gusts possible.

Areas with heavy rain could experience isolated flash flooding.

Deon says temperatures heading into the week will have highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, with daily chances for rain.

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