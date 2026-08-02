Victim of motorcycle crash was surrounded by prayer, care in her last moments, witness says

ATLANTA — A woman witnessed a horrific crash that killed one person and hurt another on Interstate 75 southbound on Friday night. She also saw people try to save a life at the scene.

“I see just like this explosion and a huge fire, and I slowed down and saw two bodies,” said Eva Murray.

She says she was following her husband on Interstate 75 to their home in Henry County when she says two motorcycles sped past her near the Mount Paran Road exit.

Eva Murray Eva Murray witnessed the deadly crash and the response from bystanders who snapped into action. (Source: WSBTV)

Seconds later, she saw what she describes as a massive fireball and immediately pulled over and ran toward the wreckage.

“First thing I did was call 911: ‘There are bodies lying here. Send help,’” she said.

Those involved in the crash were 36-year-old Torrey McClary and 27-year-old Amanda Tanks — both on motorcycles — and a man driving a Toyota Camry who was not injured.

Murray says it was clear that the young woman needed immediate help. Before paramedics arrived, two woman who also pulled over began CPR.

“They must have been nurses. They were holding down for eight seconds and switching out,” she said.

That’s when she realized just how many other drivers of all ages left their vehicles and began to say different prayers: “’Don’t take her from us, God. Please give her strength, wrap her in your arms.’ We were all just praying. It was like a prayer circle around this woman.”

When paramedics reached the scene it was clear Tanks was not going to survive.

“They put this monitor on her. It flickered, then went straight across,” Murray said. “I knelt down and held her hand.”

Murray says she wanted to share her experience in hopes of reaching the woman’s family.

“If her family is watching, I would like for them to know she was not alone,” she said. “She was surrounded by a lot of prayer and a lot of love, so she did not leave alone. Even though we didn’t know her, we were connected to her. We were praying for her, and we were with her.”

The other motorcycle rider, McClary, survived and is at Grady Memorial Hospital.

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