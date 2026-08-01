WNBA star Brittney Griner files for divorce from wife Cherelle Griner

ATLANTA — WNBA star Brittney Griner has filed for divorce from her wife, Cherelle Griner, after eight years of marriage.

According to court documents filed in Fulton County Court, the couple have been separated since July 24 and say that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Griner and her wife have a child together, and according to the document, it appears they are seeking joint custody of the child.

Griner currently plays for the Connecticut Sun but was part of the Atlanta Dream for the 2025 WNBA season.

In a statement to ABC News, an attorney for Brittney Griner wrote, “This is a matter we hope the parties can resolve privately. There is no further comment at this time.”

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The divorce comes four years after Brittney Griner was taken into custody by Russian authorities at a Moscow airport in 2022 after being accused of possessing vaping cartridges containing hashish oil, an illegal substance in Russia.

The WNBA star was subsequently detained for 10 months and sentenced to nine years in prison before being released as part of a prisoner swap in December 2022.

Cherelle Griner was a vocal advocate for her wife throughout her time in custody.

“I won’t go down until she’s back ... every single day matters for me to be sound, for me to be alert, for me to be attentive, to make sure that she comes back,” Cherelle Griner, who is an attorney, told “Good Morning America” in a May 2022 interview.

In her first public message after returning to the United States following the prisoner exchange, Griner thanked her wife and the many others who had advocated for her release.

“It feels so good to be home!” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Dec. 16, 2022. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith, and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

ABC News contributed to this article.

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