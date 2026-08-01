Racing motorcycle slams into car on I-75, killing 1, critically injuring another

ATLANTA — A woman is dead, and another man is severely injured after crashing their motorcycle into a car along I-75 on Friday night.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Mount Paran Road.

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Troopers say Torrey McClary, 36, was racing another motorcycle along the interstate when he hit another car. McClary and his passenger, Amanda Tanks, 27, were thrown from the motorcycle into the roadway.

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Tanks was pronounced dead at the scene. McClary was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The people in the car that was hit were uninjured.

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