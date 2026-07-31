Former contractor banned from all Fulton County Schools, accused of theft

MILTON, Ga. — A former contractor is now banned from all Fulton County Schools properties as police continue to investigate alleged property crimes at multiple campuses.

District officials say there was never any threat to students or staff.

Right now, school district officials are calling this an ongoing investigation, so they aren’t releasing too many specifics, but they told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that it was at Cambridge High School in Milton where investigators finally caught up with a man they’re now describing as the primary suspect.

“They’ve always just been so well monitored, cameras, doors, everything. Of course, anything would make me wary to hear that a suspicious person might be around the area,” said parent Summer Keatley.

The district said the investigation began after school police received a report of an alleged theft at one of its schools.

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Using surveillance technology and other investigative resources, officers identified a person of interest as Jason Johnson.

Investigators immediately distributed a “Be on the Lookout” bulletin to every Fulton County School and shared it with local law enforcement agencies.

The district said Johnson was located and detained the very same day at Cambridge High School with the help of Milton police.

“Troubling to hear that somebody could get into the school, but have full trust in Cambridge High School to be monitoring that. Our kids have always felt very safe going there,” Keatley said.

The school district sent Seiden a statement, saying:

“Fulton County Schools Police received a report of an alleged theft at one of our schools and immediately launched an investigation. Using available investigative technology and other resources, officers quickly identified a person of interest, Jason Johnson.

“A “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) bulletin containing Mr. Johnson’s photograph and identifying information was immediately distributed to all Fulton County Schools campuses and shared with local law enforcement agencies. On the same day of issuing the BOLO, Mr. Johnson was identified, and in collaboration with the Milton Police Department, detained at Cambridge High School. Based on the information currently available, this investigation involves alleged property crimes, and there is no indication that students or staff were at risk.

“As the investigation has continued, Mr. Johnson has been identified as the primary suspect in a broader investigation involving alleged property crimes on multiple Fulton County Schools campuses. He has been issued a criminal trespass warning prohibiting him from entering any Fulton County Schools property.

“The investigation remains active, and Fulton County Schools Police continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners. Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.”

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