6-year-old girl dies after going to have tonsils out

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A young girl getting ready to start first grade has died after she went in for a “routine tonsillectomy,” her family said.

Emersyn Bridgers passed away on July 27.

Emmy was a student at Euharlee Elementary School. The district said she had already “picked out her rose-themed outfit for Open House next week.”

Her teacher, Mrs. Rose, called Emmy “Little Mama” because “of the care and compassion she showed her classmates. Even at such a young age, she had a special way of looking after others, making everyone feel included, and lending a helping hand whenever she could.”

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“Please join us in keeping the Bridgers family in your thoughts and prayers during this heartbreaking time,” the district said in a post on Facebook.

Channel 2’s Ashlyn Webb confirmed on Friday that the GBI is conducting an autopsy on the girl.

The Bartow County Coroner’s Office says the child had a scheduled surgery, but it ended up not happening. Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton says they are waiting on medical records to see what treatment she received before her death.

Alvis Miller & Sons Funeral Home in Bartow County also told Webb that they will handle Emmy’s funeral arrangements free of charge for her family.

We are working to learn more about the child’s death for updates on WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

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