‘Earthquake’ in metro Atlanta turned out to be something different

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Remember that earthquake that was reported in in metro Atlanta the other day? Well, it turns out it may not have been one after all.
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The U.S. Geological Survey reported Wednesday that a small magnitude 2.3 earthquake hit around 11:01 a.m. in Lilburn.
But now, it’s been reclassified as a quarry blast “equivalent to the force of a M2.3 earthquake,” according to the USGS.
The USGS map placed the rock quarry blast in the vicinity of Meadowcreek High School. Vulcan Materials owns the rock quarry behind the school. Channel 2 Action News reached out to Vulcan for a statement.
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