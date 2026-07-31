Metro Atlanta amusement park to close this weekend after 36 years

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The fun will soon come to an end an old favorite among amusement park fans in metro Atlanta.

Fun Spot America, just north of Fayetteville, is closing after 36 years because of low attendance. Its last day is Sunday, Aug. 2.

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The park opened back in 1990 as Dixieland Fun Park, then became Fun Junction USA. In 2017, Orlando-based Fun Spot America bought the amusement park. But now, it’s ride over.

There is a go-kart track. There are rides with names like Hot Seat and Hook and Slice. There’s a big roller coaster called ArieForce One.

But Fun Spot’s owner says even that coaster — rated one of the best in the world — could not get the crowds he needed.

“We tried our best here, and it just didn’t work,” John Arie told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims in June.

He said that means more than 200 lost jobs, most held by teens and college students making summer money.

“The big question: why do you have to shut down?” Mims asked.

“Our attendance just isn’t where it needs to be to continue growing and being a profitable company here at this location. The central Florida locations are doing great,” Arie said.

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The Fun Spots in Orlando and Kissimmee will stay open.

To walk around this park, there’s a definite laid-back feel about the place: No jostling crowds, no long lines, if any lines at all.

A nostalgic Keaira Stanley came here as a little girl.

“Even when i came awhile ago, that’s how it was. It was real slow,” she said.

You can’t help but compare it to Six Flags, 25 miles away. The owner says he was never trying to compete with Six Flags. This is smaller, more intimate, by design.

Luke Perkins, 11, who was at the park for the first time, says it’s awesome, no waiting to ride.

“i think it’s fun because I’ve never been able to run around in an amusement park without my mom telling me to stop,” Luke said.

His mom just read about Fun Spot on Facebook. She sees it as a hidden gem that should have gotten more love and attention.

“Pretty sad. No, just to think that it’s a forgotten spot. So it’s been fun today.” Chaney Perkins said.

Mims asked Arie what’s to become of ArieForce One and all the other rides? What’s to become of this 15-acre fun spot? For now, Arie says, all that is unknown.

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