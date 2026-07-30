Wellstar confirms changes to leadership structure days after nearly 800 layoffs

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County-based Wellstar Medical Group confirmed another change to staffing days after laying off nearly 800 employees.

On Tuesday, the company announced 761 non-frontline healthcare roles were being terminated from their workforce.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, a Wellstar spokesman confirmed some leadership roles were changing.

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“We are recalibrating our leadership structure to reduce administrative layers and better align with industry best practices, which means that some Wellstar leaders’ roles are changing,” the company said.

In an unrelated action, Wellstar agreed to pay $4.25 million as part of a proposed class action lawsuit settlement related to data privacy.

When asked, Wellstar could not provide Channel 2 Action News with more specifics on the number of affected employees or which of their facilities the changes would impact.

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