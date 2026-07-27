44 babies moved into Wellstar’s new state-of-the-art NICU

Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center has opened its new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), nearly doubling its capacity to care for premature and critically ill newborns.

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The hospital recently transferred 44 babies into the new unit during a coordinated move involving more than 100 Wellstar team members. As of this week, 47 babies are receiving care in the expanded NICU.

The new unit features 49 private patient rooms, replacing a space that was originally designed to care for 24 infants.

Hospital leaders said the expanded NICU was designed with both patients and their families in mind, giving parents more opportunities to stay close to their babies during treatment.

The unit also includes six couplet care rooms, allowing mothers receiving postpartum care and newborns in the NICU to remain together while both receive specialized medical care.

“We’ve been designing this space since 2019,” said Marie Black, nurse manager of the Wellstar Kennestone NICU. “The team was heavily involved in the layout, workflows, design, colors, fabrics, chairs, and all the things that went along with this unit.”

The NICU is part of Wellstar Kennestone’s new $400 million Yellow Tower, which opened earlier this year. The nine-story patient tower adds 235 beds and expands services including cardiology, neurology, oncology, surgery and neonatal care.

Hospital officials said the new NICU also features advanced monitoring technology, more natural light and quieter spaces designed to support infant development and provide a more family-centered experience.

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