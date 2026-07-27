Metro Atlanta man attacked by shark protecting fiancée on Florida beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Henry County man is on the mend after being attacked by a shark over the weekend.

Jacorey High, 21, was wading in the water near Dunlawton Beach Approach in Volusia County, Florida with his fiancée when a shark approached.

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His family says High stepped in to protect his fiancée when the shark, estimated to be about four feet long, approached and was attacked.

Despite losing a lot of blood, he was able to run for help after the attack, which his family says helped saved his life.

“I was floating a little bit in the wave, and that’s when the shark bit down on my foot, and then it tried to go for my arm, so I pushed it away from me,” High said. “As I was running, it tried to get my other leg.”

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Family members say he suffered extensive ligament and tendon damage to his foot and lost a large amount of blood.

High has since been released from the hospital, but has a long road of rehabilitation ahead.

His family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset medical costs.

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