Families of Apalachee school shooting victims want maximum sentence for Colt Gray

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A judge could decide on Monday the fate for the teen who pleaded guilty to the deadly Apalachee High School shooting.

Colt Gray changed his plea to guilty on Friday to all 55 charges for the Sept. 4, 2024 shooting. Four people died in the shooting: teachers Ricky Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo. Several others were injured.

The sentencing hearing will pick back up at 9 a.m. Monday. Barrow County Judge Nicholas Primm told Gray that he is facing a minimum of life in prison with possibility of parole and a maximum of life in prison without parole.

We’ll bring you the latest developments from the courthouse throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com.

VICTIMS’ FAMILIES REQUEST MAXIUMUM SENTENCE

Families of those killed told the judge they prefer the maximum sentence. They delivered emotional victim impact statements after Gray pleaded guilty on Friday.

Breanna Schermerhorn, Mason’s mother, spoke first. She told the judge Gray knew the difference between right and wrong.

“I want it to be very clear that I do not forgive Mr. Gray,” said the mom. “The failures of the adults around him may explain parts of his story, but they do not excuse the decisions that he made. Those decisions were his and his alone, and because of those decisions, my Macy Mace is gone. My family, both biological and chosen, have been forced to endure horrors.”

Mason’s sister, Alanna Schermerhorn, took the stand next. She described entering college while trying to grieve the loss of Mason.

“I had to provide my brother’s death certificate to my school for my absences to be excused,” Allana explained.

Christian Angulo died while trying to shut the classroom door to save other students. His big brother, Junior Angulo told the judge to deliver the maximum sentence allowed by law.

“The defendant showed no mercy when he stole their futures. Therefore, he should not receive the grace of a second chance,” he said.

Coach Ricky Aspinwall’s wife Shana agreed.

“I ask that Ricky’s killer is not given an opportunity for parole. The trauma it would continue to bring me and my daughters knowing that there is a chance, even a small chance, that he would get out of prison would be continued torture for my family,” she told the judge.

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