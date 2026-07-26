Swimming suspended at public lake after elevated E. coli levels detected

LAFAYETTE, Ga. — Swimming at Queen City Lake has been temporarily suspended after routine water testing found elevated levels of E. coli near the public beach, city officials said.

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The City of LaFayette said the elevated bacteria levels were detected during regular water sampling conducted in partnership with the LaFayette High School Marine Biology Club.

As a precaution, officials have closed the swimming area along the shoreline while they continue testing the water.

The city said the dock and boat ramp remain open, and fishing is still allowed.

Officials believe the slightly elevated E. coli levels are most likely linked to local wildlife gathering near the beach.

They are asking visitors not to feed the ducks in the beach area to help prevent future issues.

The city plans to test the water daily to monitor conditions and determine whether additional action is needed.

Officials said they will provide updates as more test results become available.

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