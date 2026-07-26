Bus full of metro Atlanta students on the way home from church camp goes up in flames

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A week at church camp ended in near-tragedy on the way home for a group of metro Atlanta students.

The youth group from Iglesia de Dios Ebenezer in Snellville had been at church camp in Simpsonville, South Carolina and were heading home on a charter bus last week.

Church leaders say that just after getting onto Interstate 85, a fire started near the rear tires of the bus, causing one of them to explode.

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The driver pulled over and everyone quickly got off the bus and flames and smoke spread.

Moments later, the bus was fully engulfed in flames. Photos of the aftermath show the bus destroyed and parts of the inside melted.

No one was hurt in the fire, church leaders said.

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But many of the students on board the bus lost their belongings, including clothes, phones, backpacks, Bibles and more.

Church leaders have started a GoFundMe campaign to help the students replace what they lost.

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