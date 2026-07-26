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Boil water advisory active until further notice in northwest Georgia city

By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com
Close up pouring purified water from the bottle
FILE PHOTO (Cozine - stock.adobe.com)
By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com

ELLIJAY, Ga. — The City of Ellijay has multiple areas under a boil water advisory after water main was damaged.

The Ellijay-Gilmer County Water & Sewage Authority said the area of Progress Road in Ellijay was affected by a ruptured water main.

According to officials, water supply was disrupted and/or the water pressure in part of the city around Progress Road dropped very low.

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Out of an abundance of caution, the water authority issued a boil water advisory, effective as of 12 p.m.

It will remain in effect until further notice in the following locations within the Yukon service delivery area:

  • Progress Road (South of 4-way stop at Maddox Drive to Hwy 5 South)
  • Dogwood Drive
  • Poplar Street
  • Pine Street
  • Maple Street
  • Merk Davis Road
  • Soccer Field Road
  • Casey Drive

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