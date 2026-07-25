Georgia deputies step in to care for baby after driver accused of DUI

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop on a Georgia interstate turned into a moment of compassion after deputies stepped in to care for a baby following a DUI arrest.

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Camden County Dep. Pinzon responded to a report of a reckless driver on southbound I-95 during the early morning hours of July 10.

During the traffic stop, deputies said the driver showed signs of impairment. Deputies Stillwell and Rivera arrived to help, and the driver was arrested after refusing to take field sobriety tests.

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With no responsible adult available to care for the child who was with the driver, deputies safely took the baby to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Photos shared by the department show deputies caring for the child while waiting for the baby’s grandparents to arrive from Florida.

The driver faces charges including:

DUI

DUI — Endangering a Child

Open Container

Improper Lane Change

Sheriff Kevin Chaney praised the deputies for handling both the enforcement action and the child’s safety.

“Every child deserves to be safe,” Chaney said. “I’m proud of our deputies for not only enforcing the law but showing compassion by caring for this child until family could arrive.”

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