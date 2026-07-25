I-20 reopens after 17-vehicle crash sends 9 to hospitals

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A crash involving 17 vehicles, including three commercial trucks, shut down Interstate 20 eastbound for several hours Friday afternoon, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
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Troopers were called to Carroll County around 2:40 p.m. Triple Team Traffic says the crash happened on I-20 near the Liberty Road exit.
Video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed the vehicles involved and several police units in the area.
Officials believe a Nissan Pathfinder lost control and collided with a Ford Explorer.
Yesterday, GSP reported that 10 vehicles were involved in the crash.
Now, authorities say that the initial crash triggered a chain-reaction wreck involving a total of 17 vehicles, including three tractor-trailers.
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The crash brought traffic to a standstill as all eastbound lanes were closed. The left lane reopened at 4:25 p.m. All remaining lanes reopened at 7:11 p.m., ending a closure that lasted more than four hours, according to GSP.
Authorities said nine people were taken to four different hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
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