Driver killed while taking photos of his damaged car after I-285 crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a driver who shot they saw shot and killed another driver after a crash late Thursday night.

Officers were called to Interstate 285 near the Buford Hwy. exit for a crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say a vehicle hit 26-year-old Tyler Sieber’s car. Sieber followed that driver and then rear-ended the vehicle.

That’s when both drivers got out of the cars and Sieber was shot and killed.

The other driver sped off into the night and police are still trying to find him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke to drivers who couldn’t believe something so small turned into something so violent.

“That’s insane. There’s no reason a small fender bender should turn into something violent like that,” Ryan Goffena said.

The Goffena family says they see aggressive driving all the time, but there is never a reason to let a dispute turn violent.

“I think just as humans, we don’t know what anyone else is going through. If someone cuts you off, they may just have something on their mind. We just have to have empathy,” Lindsey Goffena said.

Police have not released a description of the shooter or the vehicle involved.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group