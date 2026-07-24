Flash Flood Warning issued for multiple metro Atlanta counties

Widespread showers and storms will move through parts of north Georgia on Friday. There is also the risk for flooding.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Cherokee, Dawson, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett and Hall County until 4:00 p.m. Friday

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the heavy rain and flooding threat on Channel 2 Action News

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A flood watch is in effect until Friday night for much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Nitz says thunderstorms have already dropped over 2-3 inches of rain in parts of the north metro area as of 8 a.m. Some areas will likely end up with over 4-inch rainfall totals.

2-3" of rain has fallen in parts of the metro area through 8am.



Some areas will end up with over 4" rainfall totals. This brings the threat of flash flooding today.



A flood watch is in effect for much of metro Atlanta and North Georgia today. I'll be tracking the storms Ch 2. pic.twitter.com/4m3aSIiBex — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) July 24, 2026

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