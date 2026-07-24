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Flash Flood Warning issued for multiple metro Atlanta counties

By WSBTV.com News Staff
GRX Severe Weather Team 2
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Widespread showers and storms will move through parts of north Georgia on Friday. There is also the risk for flooding.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Cherokee, Dawson, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett and Hall County until 4:00 p.m. Friday

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the heavy rain and flooding threat on Channel 2 Action News

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

A flood watch is in effect until Friday night for much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Nitz says thunderstorms have already dropped over 2-3 inches of rain in parts of the north metro area as of 8 a.m. Some areas will likely end up with over 4-inch rainfall totals.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

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