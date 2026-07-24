Popular park entrance closed for police investigation in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have blocked off the entrance to a DeKalb County park for an active investigation.

Officers are currently investigating at the Constitution Lakes Park on South River Industrial Blvd in south DeKalb. The park is known for its wetlands, hiking trails and the Doll’s Head Trail attraction.

Police have not confirmed what they are investigating, but detectives are searching in the wooded area.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter and photographer at the scene working to gather all the latest details, for Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group