Back 2 School: First Georgia district heads back with unique schedule today

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA. — The summer is over for students, teachers and staff in a northwest Georgia school district. Chattooga County is the first district in the Channel 2 viewing area to have its first day of school on Friday.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach learned the early start is because the school district has a unique schedule. The small rural district of almost 2,700 students only goes four days a week: Tuesday through Friday.

To get in the mandated class time, that means days are a little longer and going back to school now.

Count on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for full Back to School coverage, what families can expect and the impact on traffic for everyone.

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