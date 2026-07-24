Large police presence blocks several lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are conducting a large investigation on the side of Interstate 285 westbound in DeKalb County on Thursday night.

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene near Interstate 85 with several police and fire units.

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Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show several right lanes blocked in the area.

Their investigation appears to be centered around a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

DeKalb County and Doraville officers were on scene.

Police have not released details about what led up to the presence.

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