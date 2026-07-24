1 person dead after shooting near Atlanta rec center

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night.

Officers were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the C.T. Martin Rec Center. The address police provided comes back to a store.

Channel 2 Action News is on the scene. All the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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Police confirmed that one person was killed in the shooting, but have not identified that person.

Channel 2 Action News cameras saw the parking lot outside of a convenience store blocked off with police tape.

Their investigation appears to center around a car in the parking lot.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

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