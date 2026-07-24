Atlanta man didn’t answer his door, so his friend got worried. He found him dead inside

ATLANTA — Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Martell Mapp. Aloni Evans is currently being questioned as a homicide suspect in the case.

The incident occurred nearly six weeks ago in Mapp’s apartment on Magnolia Street in Northwest Atlanta.

Mapp was discovered shot in the head on June 14 by a friend who became concerned after he did not answer his door. The friend climbed a fence, got onto a small roof and entered through a window to find Mapp inside his apartment.

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Neighbors in the Vine City community then contacted police after the discovery.

After finding Mapp, the friend ran out of the apartment to get help and neighbors called police, then contacted Mapp’s family. A family member of Mapp described the unexpected nature of the news.

“It was actually very random to get that call,” a family member told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

The Mapp family expressed gratitude for the neighbors in the Vine City community. They also believe that the investigation may have been delayed due to the apartment’s proximity to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the World Cup matches, which began one day after Mapp’s death. The family indicated they are unsure if Mapp was specifically targeted.

Nearly six weeks after Mapp’s death, police identified Evans as a homicide suspect. Authorities brought Evans in for questioning and processing one day after news inquiries began.

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The Mapp family stated they do not know Evans. A family member shared their desire for answers regarding Mapp’s death.

“I don’t know what happened- I’d like to know why – and that’s just a lot,” the family member said.

Police have indicated that charges are forthcoming against Evans. Officials are expected to release further information once charges are officially filed.

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