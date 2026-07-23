14-year-old boy killed, 12-year-old girl injured in Stockbridge shooting

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured a 12-year-old girl.

The shooting happened around 3:24 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lakeview Place in Stockbridge. The 14-year-old died at the scene. The 12-year-old is hospitalized, but Stockbridge police have not released her condition.

The victims have not been identified. Police said they are not releasing additional information at this time “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

We’re working to learn more about the victims for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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