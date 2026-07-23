Mother of 4 killed by on-again, off-again boyfriend, family says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother of four and nurse living in DeKalb County has been identified as the victim in a shooting earlier this month.

Officers responded to a home on Hambrick Road around 2 a.m. on July 12 where they found Brandy Bess dead from several gunshot wounds.

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Shortly after, Anthony Ware was located and arrested. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a murder charge.

Both Bess and Ware were from the Omaha, Nebraska area, her family confirmed.

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Bess’ family told KETV that she and Ware had been seeing each other on and off for about a year and he would often visit her in Georgia.

Ware is being held without bond.

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