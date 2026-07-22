Multiple people shot in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta that has left multiple people injured.

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According to Atlanta police, officers are investigating a report of multiple people shot near the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW.

Authorities have not said how many people were shot, their conditions, or released their identities.

This is a developing story. A Channel 2 Action News reporter and a Channel 2 Action News photographer are headed to the scene. We’ll bring you the latest information, beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

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