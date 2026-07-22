Atlanta pair charged with trafficking ecstasy after I-75 traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — What began as a speeding stop on Interstate 75 ended with two Atlanta residents behind bars, according to the sheriff’s office.

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The traffic stop happened Tuesday along I-75 southbound in Monroe County.

Monroe County deputies said the driver was pulled over after traveling 86 mph in a 70 mph zone.

During the stop, deputies searched and found more than nine pounds of ecstasy along with a handgun.

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Authorities arrested Deconta Daniels and Marquisia Sutton, both of Atlanta, and charged them with trafficking ecstasy.

Daniels was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both suspects were booked into the Monroe County Jail, where they are being held without bond.

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