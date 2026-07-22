‘A shining light:’ Georgia teen dies days after brain aneurysm

ATHENS, Ga. — A Georgia community is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old recent high school graduate who died after suffering a brain aneurysm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Athens Christian School shared that 2026 graduate Alivia Daniels passed away after a brain aneurysm burst on Sunday. School officials said Daniels was airlifted to Emory Hospital, where she later died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that 2026 graduate Alivia Daniels has been called home to Heaven,” the school said.

Daniels was remembered as a student who made a lasting impact on those around her.

According to Athens Christian School, she played volleyball, was a member of the National Honor Society, contributed to the school’s FFA program and served as the 2025-26 Homecoming Queen.

School leaders described her as “a bright and shining light” and “a sweet and kind soul,” with an infectious personality who both students and faculty loved.

TRENDING STORIES:

The school says her favorite Bible verse was Proverbs 31:30: “Charm is deceitful, beauty is vain, but a woman that fears the Lord is to be praised.”

“It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our beloved 18-year-old Alivia,” organizers wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Alivia was a shining light to everyone she met, and her love for Jesus was undeniable.”

The fundraiser says Daniels’ death has left her family and friends heartbroken and that donations will help cover hospital, funeral and memorial expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

Athens Christian School said it plans to honor Daniels at the beginning of the upcoming school year so her memory will continue to live on across campus.

A viewing is scheduled for Thursday at Bethany Baptist Church in Canon beginning at noon, with funeral services set to follow at 3 p.m.

The school asked the community to keep Daniels’ family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group